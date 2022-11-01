HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Now that the pumpkins can be put away, it’s time to get out those Christmas trees because the holidays are just around the corner.

To begin the joyous time, Arts Huntsville and Orion Amphitheater have partnered to bring a festive celebration to the community.

The Huntsville Christkindlmarket–yes you read that correctly–will bring a unique and festive experience to locals.

The event will showcase a melody of local art and traditional European Christmas traditions.

There will be 60+ juried artists, Bavarian food and drinks for purchase and other holiday activities.

Additionally, there will be plenty of time to check off some holiday shopping with gifts available for purchase from the various artists in attendance.

The free event will take place from December 9th until the 11th at the Orion Amphitheater.