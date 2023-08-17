HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Greyhound Lines Inc. ended all intercity bus services to Huntsville in September of 2022. However, the service will return beginning Monday, August 21, following the completion of a new transfer station.

News 19 reported in September of 2023 that construction would begin on a new transfer station for Huntsville Transit. The building would be located at 521 Pratt Avenue, next door to the existing station.

The new building is 3,800 square feet and has:

A security fence around the perimeter of the station

An upgraded video surveillance system

A waiting area for passengers with comfortable seats and ports for charging mobile devices

An interior break room for employees and interior ticket office

A 400-foot-long bus platform with 45-foot-long bus bays and an office for the platform manager

Electronic signs with real-time information on arrivals and departures

A dedicated area for ride-share services such as Uber and Lyft

The City of Huntsville mentioned that the 45-foot-long bays will allow larger buses and will provide covering for riders from inclement weather.

The fully updated station is now connected to a Texaco station, which will allow customers to buy food and drinks before boarding. It will also feature four new schedules per day and offer access to Nashville and Birmingham.

The station will soon feature a seating area and restrooms.

“Greyhound is very pleased to be back in Huntsville. It’s been one year since we served customers in that area, and it feels good to return,” said Eric Jenkins, Greyhound’s District Manager for Alabama. “This station provides customers in Northern Alabama with a cost-effective travel option throughout the region.”

With the help of its partner brand FlixBus, customers will now be able to book their travel through either the Greyhound or Flixbus websites.