HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama Republican Party opened a new GOP Republican Party in Madison County on Saturday. The event was attended by a number of Republican candidates, seeking local and state offices.

More than 300,000 people are registered to vote in Madison County.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re registered, if you don’t vote, it means nothing,” said Madison County Republican Party Chairman Steve Schmidt. “We have to get Republicans and we have to get everyone to vote for this democracy and the future of our country.”

Republican Party leadership said they hope to engage with as many voters as possible before the November general election.

“What I like to see is people taking an interest in the future of this country, and that’s what’s it’s about,” said Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl. “So we’re here. The headquarters is going to be set up so people can come in and hear about the values we represent, hear about our candidates, get some information on them and really have some fun at headquarters.”

The headquarters is located on the first floor of the Parkway Place Mall.