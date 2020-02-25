New foster home to open in north Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Harris Home for Children is set to open a new foster home for boys in the north Huntsville area.

The house is located along Memorial Parkway, north of Winchester Road. It will house 13 boys between the ages of 13 and 18 in need of foster care, therapeutic care and educational services.

The move will also free up space for more children at the organization’s first foster home near Oakwood Avenue and Memorial Parkway.

The Harris Home for Children serves as the only crisis support program in the state for children who need out-of-home care.

“We are proud to be able to open the doors of this house to the youths in our community who desperately need a place to call home,” said CEO Reginald McKenzie. “Finding this property was just a great opportunity. We are all excited, but we need our supporters to help us fill this house, to make it a home.”

The Harris Home for Children plans to officially move into the facility in March, but needs to finish furnishing it. Items needed include furniture, linens and kitchen supplies. If you would like to donate, click here.