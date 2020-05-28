New flea market opening in Madison County, looking for vendors

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WHNT) – Leigh Acres is opening a flea market to bring antiques, unique treats, live music, and more to the New Market area.

The Market at Leigh Acres is opening on Saturday, May 30th, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The farm is looking for artists, crafters, creators, antique and oddity vendors, farmers, and food trucks to participate in the weekly event.

Organizers say the Market at Leigh Acres will run every Saturday through November 14th, weather permitting.

If you’re interested in becoming a vendor, contact Dylan Turner at turnerleighacres@gmail.com or message the Leigh Acres Facebook page.

Leigh Acres is located at 5655 Maysville Road in New Market, Alabama.