HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Botanical Garden has a new interactive experience featuring swings of all shapes and sizes.

In Full Swing has 40 swings scattered throughout the Garden inviting guests to take time to slow down and spend time in nature in a fun, playful way.

“With In Full Swing, we wanted to provide guests with a new way to enjoy the Garden,” said Sue Wagner, chief executive officer of the Garden. “There is something very nostalgic about a swing: no matter how old you are, it feels reminiscent of a childhood summer. We wanted to capture that joyful feeling and encourage guests to slow down, play and relax in the Garden, away from the hustle and bustle of their everyday lives.”

There are 10 different types of swings across nine areas throughout the Garden, including:

Tree swings that are tucked away in the forest of the Garden’s Dogwood Trail

Bed swings that are the size of a twin bed

Baby swings for the Garden’s littlest guests

Gallery swings painted by local artists with designs inspired by nature

A wheelchair-accessible swing

In Full Swing opens Friday, June 10 and will be open through the end of October. More information about the interactive exhibit can be found on the Garden’s website.