New downtown Huntsville hotel announces restaurant and rooftop bar details

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The soon to open 106 Jefferson, a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel, has announced details for its rooftop bar and restaurant concepts.

The downtown hotel, located at 106 Jefferson Street, will feature a rooftop bar, a full-service restaurant, and a flexible event space. There will be two dining options with menus featuring fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

106 Jefferson’s full-service restaurant, Revivalist, will open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The whiskey and bourbon forward bar menu will offer creative signature cocktails aimed at reflecting “the essence of Huntsville.”

Revivalist will also feature a private dining room and outdoor terrace.

The rooftop lounge, Baker & Able, will showcase cocktails paired with appetizers and desserts, indoor and outdoor seating, and panoramic views of the city. Located adjacent to the property’s herb garden, many of the cocktails will feature homegrown ingredients.

The rooftop lounge pays homage to the two primates, named Baker and Able, who were the first to survive spaceflight in a Huntsville-built Jupiter rocket. The primates are also honored with two sculptures at the hotel entrance.

“I have always held a deep appreciation for where food comes from and for crafting complex flavors using local and seasonal ingredients,” said Chef Mohler, executive chef at 106 Jefferson. “I’m excited to bring this perspective, along with my international and sommelier background, to 106 Jefferson and provide guests and the community a dining experience they won’t soon forget.”

“We’re thrilled to offer Huntsville a tech meets modern luxury dining and lounge experience that ties into our community,” said Mary Beth Lewis, director of sales and marketing, 106 Jefferson. “We’ve assembled a diverse leadership team, many with international backgrounds, which allows us to deliver an authentic and elevated experience to our guests. We are confident that Chef Mohler will deliver an unforgettable culinary program that connects with the spirit of Huntsville.”

The hotel is expected to open to guests late summer 2021.