New concert series coming to downtown Huntsville, with social distancing in mind

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new concert series this summer is aimed at enlivening downtown streets as people return to restaurants and businesses.

Arts Huntsville’s Summer Street Jams begins Friday and is scheduled through July 3.

Arts Huntsville said the series is designed to entertain people while still maintaining social distancing. The concerts will take place outside. Musicians will have physical tip jars, but also “virtual” tip jars to allow people to safely contribute, the organization said.

“Our local musicians, artists and arts organizations – like so many local businesses – have been significantly impacted by COVID-19,” Arts Huntsville Executive Director Allison Dillon-Jauken said. “The Summer Street Jams series is a way for local musicians to resume live performances and generate income again.”

The series will showcase three musicians each Friday and Saturday evening, with staggered start times. Here’s the opening weekend schedule:

May 15, 2020

5:30 – 6:30 PM | Tyler AK – Holmes Ave. across from Moe’s Original BBQ

6:00 – 7:00 PM | Gabe Larose – Big Spring Park Plaza near Cozy Cow

6:30 – 7:30 PM | Mother Mars – Corner of Jefferson St. and Clinton Ave. near Phat Sammy’s



May 16, 2020

5:30 – 6:30 PM | Carl Thomas – Holmes Ave. across from Moe’s Original BBQ

6:00 – 7:00 PM | JP Morton- Big Spring Park Plaza near Cozy Cow

6:30 – 7:30 PM | Meredith Johnson- Corner of Jefferson St. and Clinton Ave. near Phat Sammy’s