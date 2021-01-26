New concept fitness studio coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new concept fitness studio will soon open in Huntsville.

Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate announced Barre3 will join the other merchants at Central Park Village on Bob Wallace Avenue.

Barre3 will open the Huntsville studio—the first in North Alabama—in June 2021.

Barre3 offers a full-body and mind workout in order to “deliver results from the inside out.”

Barre3 owner Mandy Simons said she is excited to bring the business to Huntsville and offer an inclusive environment that supports physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing.

Barre3 will begin offering livestream and community classes beginning in March.

“I’ve been an instructor in the boutique fitness industry for 8 years. Barre3 has completely reshaped my view on fitness. We strive to create goals that celebrate progress, not perfection,” said Simons. “Health is much more than a physical expression, it includes emotional and mental wellbeing. In every Barre3 class, clients are encouraged to appreciate their bodies and let go of unrealistic expectations.”

Barre3 opened its first studio in Portland, Oregon, and has since grown to 160+ studios across the country. Each membership also comes with access to its online platform that has subscribers from 98+ countries.

The class combines strength conditioning, cardio, and mindfulness for a comprehensive approach that helps create a balanced body and healthy lifestyle.

“We secured an exquisite space at Central Park Village. Our studio is filled with windows that allow natural light to beautifully pour in,” said Simons. “It is an excellent location. We are situated in central Huntsville within walking distance to many restaurants and retailers.”

The studio will include a large workout room designed with antimicrobial cork floors, natural wood, and neutral colors. There will be a large retail area with clothing, accessories, beauty products, and locally made goods.

“Every brand sold in studio has meaning and a ‘why’ behind it,” said Simons. “Whether the product is created in partnership with a female-owned brand, has a giveback component, or is manufactured in the USA, all have been thoughtfully curated with the Barre3 client in mind.”

Once open, Barre3 will have space for up to 30 people per class. However, the number of people admitted will depend on current COVID-19 recommendations.

“We hope to open at full capacity in June, but our number one concern is the safety of our clients,” said Simons. “Our outdoor classes are open to unlimited attendance with social distancing. We encourage everyone to check us out on social media for class details.”