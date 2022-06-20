HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A new comic con is coming to Huntsville on Saturday, June 25th.

There will be comic books, toys, a cosplay contest, panels and sessions, a new sports card vendor area, and a Super Smash Bros tournament. Featured guests include Greg Lardocque, Demolition, Dan Fraga, and Matthew Atchley.

Other activities like tabletop games, a vendor horror show floor, a meet-and-greet with the Mandalorian Mercs Costume Club, and a Dungeons and Dragons tournament will also be available. Guests and attractions are subject to change.

The event will be located at the Embassy Suites Hotel (800 Monroe St SW) from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. General admission is $20, with kids under 11 admitted for free. For more information, email info@huntsvillecomiccon.com or visit the HuntsvilleCon website, where tickets are also available for purchase.