HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A new holiday event is set to start in December in South Huntsville, Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing.

Madison County Commissioner Phil Riddick and Ditto Landing Executive Director Brandi Quick made the announcement about the new event taking place throughout the month.

From Dec. 2 – Dec. 31, community members will have the opportunity to buy a tree at the Tree Farm, visit the indoor holiday miniature train display at Santa’s Depot, take a stroll through Christmas Card Lane, along with other activities.

There will also be special weekend events that will include a Fireworks Night, Deck the Dock, Caroling, and a visit from Old St. Nick.

Event organizers said in keeping with the holiday spirit, they will be accepting donations of pet supplies for the Greater Huntsville Humane Society and canned food items for Manna House.

As part of the event, residents, businesses, organizations, and teams are invited to design a Christmas card on a 4′ x 8′ piece of plywood to be displayed along the Tennessee River Greenway. The plywood and a stand will be provided by Christmas on the River.

The proceeds from the cards will benefit the Ditto Landing Master Plan, those interested can sign up on their website.