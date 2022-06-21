HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Crestwood Medical Center has announced Matthew Banks as the medical facility’s new Chief Executive Officer. The center’s board of trustees made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

“We are confident in Matthew’s exceptional leadership and hospital operational expertise to not only continue our mission of providing quality care with service excellence and more access for our growing region but also to develop effective, collaborative relationships with our physicians, employees, and community as a whole,” states Mike Gillespie, Chair of the Board of Trustees.

Banks will be joining Crestwood after serving for 4 years at Merit Health Wesley, a 211-bed care facility in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He has also worked at medical facilities in North Carolina and at Stringfellow Memorial Hospital in Anniston.

“It is a humbling opportunity to join the Crestwood team whose members have consistently lived out the mission of improving patients’ quality of life and enhancing the well-being of the community,” says Banks. “I’m excited to support the work of the skilled, compassionate physicians and employees delivering quality care and services.”

Banks has a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Masters of Science in Nursing with a concentration in Health Services Administration degree from the University of Alabama in Birmingham. He also has an Associate degree in Nursing from Troy University.

After 15 years as CEO, Dr. Hudson will be transitioning to an executive position at Crestwood where she will be focusing on physician initiatives.

Banks is set to start at Crestwood on Monday, July 18.