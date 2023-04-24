HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Before the Trash Pandas, it was the Huntsville Stars that brought baseball fever to the Rocket City.

California native Dale Tafoya decided that his next book would be dedicated to that 1985 Huntsville Star season and the impact it left in the 256.

His book, “One Season in Rocket City,” is on the shelves in Madison County, and he is holding a book signing at the Barnes and Nobles at the Bridge Street Town Center on Saturday, April 29.

Tafoya’s book brings you the journey of baseball to Huntsville at a time when it was speculated whether baseball would be a success.

“Huntsville, at the time, was starving for recreation,” Tafoya said.

The best way to curb that hunger was America’s pastime.

In his book, he shares the stories of the players, the days spent on the buses traveling across the country, and the way in which the community was rocked by the birth of baseball in North Alabama.