New bakery & cafe is open for online orders, delays dine-in opening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A brand new bakery and cafe in downtown Huntsville was prepared to open next week but is delaying the opening in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. The owner, Matt Johnson, is still excited about bringing delicious carbs to the taste buds of north Alabamians.

You may recognize the Canadian Bakin brand from its array of artisan carbs, including bagels, pretzels, brioche, sourdough, and baguettes, which often sell out fast at seasonal farmer’s markets in Huntsville.

“We hope that could continue with opening up the shop," Johnson said. "We’re sure it will. Once we actually get to open.”

Canadian Bakin has been working for months to open a storefront bakery and cafe at 501 Church St. in downtown Huntsville. The original plan was to open the space next week, but now they're putting the safety of their staff and future customers first.

“Here we are, at the opportune time to open up a business," Johnson said with a sarcastic chuckle.

But Canadian Bakin already has a well-polished online ordering system, and they're open for pre-order and pickup orders from anyone and everyone!

"People can come in a grab it, and leave, not have to spend time around other people," Johnson said. "Keeping it safe.”

The business also provides breads to local businesses such as Honest Coffee Roasters, Rooster's Crow Coffee Roastery, Domaine South, Earth and Stone, Alchemy Coffee, and Phat Sammy's.

When online customers pick up their orders they'll get a sneak peek of the future shop’s warm and cozy space with just the right amount of quirk! Sandwiches and specialty coffee will also be on the menu when Canadian Bakin opens for dining.

“We’re really excited to open here and give people a carb fix in Huntsville, Johnson said. "As soon as all this blows over, we’ll be here."