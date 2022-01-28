HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Four “functional art” projects will be installed at new Fitness Courts coming to select Huntsville parks, thanks to a new partnership between the city, Arts Huntsville, and the National Fitness Campaign (NFC).

The resolution was approved by the City on Thursday to bring the installations to four parks around the city:

Apollo Park (near MidCity)

John Hunt Park (near the cross-country course)

Legacy Park at Johnson Legacy Center

California Street Park

Limited-edition artwork by the late Jean-Michael Basquiat and Keith Haring will be featured on vinyl appliques at two of the parks. Basquiat’s piece will be on the fitness court at Apollo Park, while Haring’s will be displayed at John Hunt Park.

According to the announcement, local artists will have a chance to compete for space on the remaining two structures through the Huntsville Public Art Program.

The first Fitness Court is expected to be installed and ready for use at John Hunt Park by fall of 2022. The second and third courts at Legacy Park and Apollo Park should be ready by the end of 2022, with the court at California Street Park planned for 2023.

Local artists interested in applying to compete can find more information on Arts Huntsville’s website for updates.