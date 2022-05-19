HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — AccurX Infusion celebrated the opening of a new ambulatory infusion clinic in Huntsville with a ribbon-cutting Thursday.

The clinic will offer a more comfortable and convenient space for acute and chronically ill patients to receive treatment in the Huntsville area and surrounding communities.

Officials say the services are not only cost-effective for patients and payers, but are also administered with the patient’s comfort and convenience in mind.

David Bush, vice president of business development with AccurX Infusion Center, says this will benefit many patients in North Alabama.