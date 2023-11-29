HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’re a fan of craft beer, there’s an opportunity for you to purchase a beer brewed from Alabama-grown barley malt thanks to a statewide project.

Back in 2021, experts from the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology and Alabama A&M University teamed up with Auburn University to see if they could develop a barley that would grow well in winter when Alabama farm fields are mostly empty.

HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology Faculty Investigator and Co-Director of the HudsonAlpha Genome Sequencing Center Jeremy Schmutz says this development could lead to other discoveries.

“If we can do this with barley in Alabama, we can do it with other kinds of crops that can have potentially even greater economic impacts here in Alabama,” Schmutz said.

50 varieties were planted, and the ones that grew the best were then planted in four larger field trials in the fall of 2022. Schmutz tells News 19 they then started to reach out to willing trial farmers, giving them a new winter crop to put into their yearly rotation.

“It’s exciting to see the universities coming together with HudsonAlpha, and then all of the sort of farming partners and the industry partners that have really jumped on board to be able to make this project successful,” Schmutz added.

Schmutz says funding for the barley project, now in its third year, comes from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

“One of the reasons to do this kind of experiment and try to get this industry up & running – it sets us up to be able to then think about breeding new forms of barley for Alabama and bringing in other germplasm and setting up breeding programs/selection programs where we can really apply our genetics here at HudsonAlpha to improve those varieties for Alabama and for the southeast,” said Schmutz.

A little over a dozen Alabama craft breweries, like Yellowhammer Brewing in Huntsville, are now using malt from the barley. Yellowhammer’s General Manager Ethan Couch told News 19 a little more about the beer they’ll be serving using this barley.

“The name of the beer is Avalon Zwickelbier. Avalon is the name of the malt they made. So, it doesn’t get filtration…it doesn’t get center fused. It has a really raw characteristic to it. it’s meant to be like a simple beer that you drink fresh off the tap,” Couch says.

Couch says it would be neat to have a full line of products that are grown at Alabama farms.

“People love the farm-to-glass aspect of this. We’ve never had that before and that’s something I think…being a community-style brewery…it’s really neat if you can get that community element from basically the malt, hops, and everything else involved,” replied Couch.

