New airline at Huntsville International Airport ‘takes off’ today!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Breeze Airways, who announced they’re coming to Huntsville in May, will officially “take flight” on Thursday.

The airline identifies itself as one with “low fares” and “high flex”, with one-way fares starting as low as 40 bucks.

JetBlue’s founder Dan Neeleman owns the new airline, and will be in person at Huntsville International Airport Thursday morning to celebrate the first flights in and out of the Rocket City.

Budget-friendly flights to Charleston, South Carolina; New Orleans and Tampa will have introductory fares as low as $39 one way.

Charleston and New Orleans flights start Thursday, with Tampa flights beginning July 22.

Airport officials say as more people start to travel again, it’s the perfect time for the airport to add a new airline.

“New air service is always a great boost to the economics of any region”, says Barbie Peek, the business development director of Huntsville International Airport. “Transportation is a vital component for growth and we know that.”

In the past, other budget airlines have tried to operate out of Huntsville, but ultimately failed because they just didn’t sell enough tickets.

Breeze Airway’s CEO is encouraging everyone in Huntsville to get on board and tell their friends, so they’ll be able to stick around and hopefully add more destinations in the future.