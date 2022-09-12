HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One scavenger hunt coming to the Rocket City will give local nerds a chance to break out their d20s for one unique campaign in their backyard.

The non-profit Shenanigans Comedy Theatre will be holding a Dungeons & Dragons-themed scavenger hunt all across Huntsville on Saturday, September 17. Running from 1-4 p.m., the family-friendly event will start and end at Shenanigans Comedy Theatre (2650 Leeman Ferry Road, Suite A).

Whether you’re a barbarian, bard, cleric, druid, fighter, monk, rogue, or any other class – or don’t know what any of these terms mean – the scavenger hunt is open to anybody and everybody. Teams consist of up to four people, one of whom must be able to drive. Each group will also need to have a cell phone – all the hunting will be done through the Goosechase app.

And for those not familiar with D&D, that lack of experience won’t nerf their team…nor will advanced D&D knowledge be an advantage in this scavenger hunt, which is also a fundraiser for Shenanigans.

This fundraiser is one of the ways we can help keep comedy accessible in Huntsville. We would love to see everyone enjoy this scavenger hunt on a Saturday afternoon. When we embrace our inner nerd or geek, we feel completely at ease being ourselves, and that is one of our goals. Shenanigans Comedy Theatre Owner Kim Wilson

Prizes include cash, gift cards, and D&D swag. Each team can enter for $30/team on the Shenanigans website. The deadline to enter is midnight on Friday, September 16, so don’t crit fail by being late to sign up.

For those who can’t make the scavenger hunt, Shenanigans Comedy Theatre is also home to Dungeon Hunts, a D&D-themed improv comedy show. Shenanigans said every show is always a sellout.

Shenanigans is also the headquarters for the Weird Kids Meet Up of North Alabama, offering a place for the teens and kids that live life on the weird side.