HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Cultural cuisine is a concept that thrives during Huntsville Restaurant Week, and for some, it allows them to share their signature ethnic dishes.

Liliya Taylor, often referred to as Lilly by close friends and family, is the owner of Neon Lilly Restaurant. A Eurasian American eatery located at Bridge Street.

“We are introducing people to Eastern European with central Asian cuisine plus American, which still has a core of Slavic,” said Lilly.

Lilly grew up across the world in Kazakhstan, an Asian territory apart of the former Soviet Union.

The aftermath of WW II forced her Russian mother and Ukrainian father to a prison camp. As she got older, Lilly knew she wanted to start her own business.

With the belief that “America was the perfect place to create,” she started her professional culinary journey with a food truck “Eurasian American Fusion.” Although she’s far from her physical home, Lilly has ensured her restaurant sticks close to its roots.

“We started as Eastern European, but it’s more correct as “Eurasian” because you know the Asian part is Kazakhstan,” said Lilly. “Of course, I want to keep history for my grandmas, you know.”

After gaining more customers, the Neon Lilly Restaurant was scheduled to make its grand opening in 2020, but was put on hold due to the pandemic. In 2021 they were forced to open for the first time at half capacity.

Slowly but surely, good taste and tenacity have gained new customers over the years.

You can find more information about Neon Lilly here.