Neighborhood heroes sew cloth masks following CDC recommendations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There are countless people working through adverse conditions during this pandemic and then there are people stuck at home, trying to find a way to contribute. Here in North Alabama, people are stepping up rather than standing still.

Huntsville resident, Linda Kellogg is one of many people across the Tennessee Valley who have been at their sewing tables day and night, creating cloth masks.

“Oh my God. I’ve had people that work at the cafeteria in the hospital that don’t have masks. I’ve had people say they are going to take them to Kroger for people that work there,” said Kellogg.

President Donald Trump and the CDC have advised Americans to wear masks if they must go out in public, like going to the grocery store or Home Depot.

For Kellogg, this wasn’t just a random call to action. Holding back tears, Kellogg said, “Well. I usually watch my grand babies (She has upwards of 8). I can’t have them for a while. It’s been a couple weeks for them. But I lost my sister to cancer last week. She is in New York. I can’t get there.”

The pain on Kellogg’s face said it all. Our lives have been upended in every way. She says making the masks has kept her mind busy as the pandemic unfold around her.

“The only thank you I’d like is for all of us as neighbors to come together after this is all over and have a great life celebration,” said Kellogg.

John Johnston picked up some masks for his family after they connected with Kellogg on the Nextdoor app.

“I thought it was great! I’ve been using the same dust mask for like three weeks now. I really needed something,” said Johnson.

Kellogg says elastic material is starting to be hard to come by. If you have extra material and would like to contribute, feel free to reach out to me via email. Ethan.Fitzgerald@whnt.com and I can help facilitate.

Kellogg estimates she has made over 300 masks over the last three weeks.