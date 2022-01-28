MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Drivers using Hobbs Island Road in southern Madison County will need to temporarily find another route after Monday.

Engineers said a much-needed drainage pipe replacement will finally get underway after more than a month of delays.

“We just want the schools to know, the emergency vehicles to know. Everyone from the UPS man to the daily commuters, to know that section of road is going to be closed and they’re going to need to choose an alternate route,” Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill said.

Crews plan to take ten or more days to replace a major drainage pipe transferring water under the road between Hegia Burrow Road and Harbor Road.

County engineers found the pipe to be badly rusted, putting future drivers at risk.

“There is a lot of construction traffic, there are a lot of dump trucks that are on that road daily,” Hill said. “And you put a heavy truck on that road and it continues to deteriorate. We don’t want to try it. We want to work in a manner of being as safe as possible, and replacing that is the way to go.”

Commissioners unanimously approved contracts with Lambert Construction for the job on January 19. Only one lane will be open to traffic Monday, before the road is then closed in both directions beginning Tuesday.

“The alternative to that is to leave it open, but the state of that drainage tile into the Tennessee River there, it has to be replaced,” Hill said.

Hill’s District 3 office expects the road closure to last through the second week of February, pending weather delays. Once in place, the new drainage pipe under Hobbs Island Road should last almost 100 years, engineers said.