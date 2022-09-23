NEW HOPE, Ala. (WHNT) – Need a photo voter ID? Need to register to vote or update information? Representatives from the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office will be in Madison County next week to help.

A mobile unit from the Secretary of State’s Office will be at New Hope City Hall (5484 Main Drive) next Wednesday, September 28. From 2:30-4:30 p.m., representatives will be at City Hall with voter registration forms for registering to vote or updating information, as well as helping members of the public get their free photo voter ID if they need one.

To qualify for a photo voter ID, the person applying must:

Be a registered voter in Alabama at their current address

NOT already have valid photo ID acceptable for voting (find a list here – common IDs include a driver’s license – must be current or expired for less than 60 days – or student/employee ID from a public or private university in Alabama or a state university in any other state)

Must provide identification such as: Non-valid photo ID (expired license, student or employee ID) Birth Certificate (must include full legal name and date of birth) Marriage Record (must include full legal name and date of birth) Medicare or Medicaid Document (must include full legal name and date of birth) Military Record (must include full legal name and date of birth) Official Shcool Record or Transcript (must include full legal name and date of birth) Social Security Administration Document (must include full legal name and date of birth) State or Federal Census Record (must include full legal name and date of birth) Hospital or Nursing Home Record (must include full legal name and date of birth) Certificate of Citizenship (must include full legal name and date of birth)



For more information about the mobile voter ID unit, visit the Secretary of State voting website or call (800) 274-8683.