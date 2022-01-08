Need to get rid of some junk from Christmas? Here’s how to do it Saturday morning.

HUNTSVILLE AND MADISON, Ala. – Multiple organizations are teaming up for the third annual Operation Christmas Clean Up Saturday morning.

From 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Huntsville’s John Hunt Park (2315 Airport Road) and the Madison City Schools Stadium (211 Celtic Drive), the Huntsville Solid Waste Disposal Authority, Recycling Alliance of North Alabama, the Cities of Huntsville and Madison, Madison County, and Operation Green Team will be on-site to take back multiple items:

Live Christmas trees (lights and ornaments must be removed)

Cardbord boxes (must be flattened and broken down)

Batteries

Old electronics

The following items will not be accepted:

Artificial trees

Wrapping paper

Packing materials such as styrofoam, plastic, and straps

For recycling in Huntsville, you’ll need to turn onto Runway Road toward the Tennis Center. The collection site will be on your right after you turn in the Tennis Center parking lot.

SWDA Executive Director Doc Holladay told News 19 1,500 cars came through 2021’s event – and that was in just five hours.