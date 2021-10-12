Need to get a flu shot in Madison County? Here’s where and when you can

NAPA, CA – OCTOBER 02: A man receives a flu shot as he sits in his car during a drive-thru flu shot clinic October 2, 2009 in Napa, California. The County of Napa Public Health Department held the one of eight scheduled drive-thru flu shot clinics where seasonal flu shots will be given for free to anyone who attends in an effort to vaccinate as many people in Napa County as possible before the start of the flu season. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Health Department will be offering flu shots to the community.

Both the flu and the COVID-19 vaccines are being offered from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Health Department’s main office, located at 301 Max Luther Drive in Huntsville.

However, if you can’t make that, Health Department staff will be taking flu vaccine clinics on the road throughout the county in October and November. Here’s where and when you can find them:

Wednesday, October 13 – Madison City Hall, 100 Hughes Road – 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Friday, October 115 – Madison County District 1 Shed, 9457 Moores Mill Road, New Market – 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesday, October 20 – Harrison Wellness Center, 6156 Pulaski Pike, Huntsville – 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesday, November 10 – Monrovia Community Center, 254 Allen Drake Drive, Madison – 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

There will be no out-of-pocket cost for the flu shot, but those getting it are asked to bring their insurance card if they have one.