Need help with your rent because of COVID-19? The City of Huntsville is reopening its assistance program

The view of The Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama just after sunset. (Photo: Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you lost your job or a significant portion of your income because of COVID-19 and are having trouble paying rent, the City of Huntsville may be able to help.

The City announced Monday that its rental assistance program, funded by the U.S. Treasury, is taking applications once again.

Funds are available to tenants to help pay current, past-due, and up to three months of future rent, utility, and home energy costs.

In phase two of the program, unanimously approved by the City Council in November, up to $4.7 million will be offered to tenants across the City.

To qualify, here’s what you need to know:

Households must have an area income are or below 50% of the Area Median Income (AMI)

One or more household members must have qualified for unemployment benefits or can attest in writing that they had a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or expeirenced financial hardships as a result of the pandemic

Households must demonstrate they are at risk of homelessness, housing instability, or live in unsafe or unhealthy housing conditions

Applicants must live in a rental property in Huntsville that is their primary residence

Community partners will review the applications and commit funds to applicants in one of three priority groups:

Household income under 50% of the AMI

Households where one or more household members are unemployed as of the date applied for assistance and were also unemployed for 90 days prior to the date the application is submitted

Applicants in the eviction process

Those who have already received assistance from the City are not eligible for additional funding.

To apply, visit the City website, or call 211.

The tenant can apply or landlords can apply on behalf of their tenant, but all documentation that proves the COVID-19 related need for assistance will need to be provided by the tenant.

Unpaid rent or utility bills will be paid as far back as March 13, 2020, but no further.

For more information, visit the City website or email covidhelp@huntsvilleal.gov.