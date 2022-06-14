HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Low-income households may be able to get high-speed internet for free through Comcast, and representatives can assist local residents in person in Huntsville.

Internet Essentials Plus includes a modem, unlimited data, access to Xfinity’s nationwide hotspot network at businesses, restaurants, and other public locations, and 100 Mbps download speeds – good for a few devices connecting to the internet to stream tv shows and movies, as well as doing remote work/schoolwork and general web browsing/email access.

All of this retails for $29.95/month, however, customers who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) can apply their $30/month credit towards their internet service, meaning there will be no cost for the service.

In-person help is available at the Bridge Street Xfinity store (320 Bridge St, Suite 112; next to the Apple Store in the southern part of the open-air mall). In addition, help is available on Xfinity’s ACP website, Xfinity’s Internet Essentials website, or by calling (844) 389-4681 from 8 a.m.-12 a.m. daily. A dedicated ACP Enrollment and Support Center is available, with multi-lingual support to assist anyone interested in the program.