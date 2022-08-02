HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) – Need groceries in North Central Alabama? A nonprofit will once again be setting up its mobile food pantry in mid-August.

One Generation Away is bringing its mobile food pantry to Hazel Green on Saturday, August 13. Food will be given away starting at 9 a.m. at Hazel Green High School (14380 US-231), lasting until 10:30 a.m. or all the food is given away. Those wanting food should arrive early; food will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

Volunteers are needed to help distribute food; anyone interested should show up at 7:30 a.m.

No paperwork or registration is required to receive food or volunteer.