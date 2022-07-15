HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Career Center is hosting another job fair for Amazon.

The two-day career fair, slated for Monday, July 25 and Tuesday, July 26, will be held at the Huntsville Career Center (2535 Sparkman Drive, Huntsville). Several jobs are available to job seekers:

Fulfillment Center Associate

Sortation Center Associate

Delivery Station Associate

XL Warehouse Associate

Grocery Warehouse Associate

Amazon Grocery Fresh Associate

Amazon Air Associate

Amazon Flex Delivery Partner

Amazon Stores

Amazon Pharmacy

These positions cover multiple shifts as well, and the fair runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. both days. Job seekers interested in applying can do so in advance on the Amazon website or simply show up at the career fair.

For more information about the job fair, contact Lane Reno at (256) 851-0537, Ext. 855613