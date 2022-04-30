HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Residents across North Alabama helped combat unwanted drugs in the community by dropping off their old prescription medications at several locations on Saturday.

The ‘Take Back Day’ events were hosted by local law enforcement and in Madison County’s case, Partnership For a Drug-Free Community. During these events, anyone could drop off their old prescription medication, no questions asked.

“It’s a great opportunity for everybody in the community to participate in helping combat drugs in our community. All you have to do if you have old or unwanted medications is clean out those medicine cabinets and drop them off for free,” Executive Director Wendy Reeves told News 19.

According to Reeves, events like the semi-annual Medication Take-Back days can eventually reduce opioid deaths, especially in Madison County.

“The first thing that always comes to mind is the number of overdoses that we have,” she said. “Our numbers have been steadily increasing each year. This past year we have had, in 2021, around 120 suspected overdose deaths.”

Reeves told News 19 that by the end of the three events held in Madison County, they had around 200 vehicles drive through and drop off more than 575 pounds of old, unwanted medications.

Madison Police Department collected 360 pounds, Madison County Sheriff’s Office collected 220 pounds and Huntsville Police Department collected just over 95 pounds.

In 2021, DEA agents collected more than 4,700 pounds of medications in Alabama alone.

“Every little thing helps. The drug take-back helps. Being able to have services here for people, it helps. If you don’t have insurance or resources we can help find a treatment place that doesn’t cost money,” Reeves said. “So this is just one way of helping save lives in our community.”

If you missed Saturday’s drop-off events, you can contact The Partnership for safe pill disposal kits and other help.