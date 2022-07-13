MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Crews with Huntsville Utilities were out restoring power to thousands of customers after storms knocked out power Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Storms swept through during the overnight hours, downing trees and powerlines across Madison County.

As of 7:30 a.m., crews restored power to 8,000 customers and were still working on restoring 3,500 customers across the area. The remaining outages were scattered throughout northern and central parts of Madison County.

“Crews are continuing restoration and we appreciate everyone’s paitence as the crews make repairs as quickly as they safely can,” Huntsville Utilities said in a statement.

If you have an outage and have not called yet, call the trouble phone number at 256-535-4448. If you’d like to see a visual of the areas affected, visit the company’s outage map.