Navistar Engine Group expands facility in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - On Tuesday, Navistar Engine Group announced they will be bringing in more than 100 new jobs to Huntsville over the next three years.

The company held a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday morning. In the summer they will start work on a 110,000 square-foot manufacturing facility.

They said the expansion is a 125 million dollar investment.

Navistar has been in the Tennessee Valley since 1999, but leaders said this is their first major expansion in Huntsville.

"What it means is that we grow our economy. We grow our workforce, more people have good-paying jobs, more people have the opportunity to put food on the table and a roof over their head," said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

Mayor Tommy Battle said the average salary for the new employees will be around $50,000.