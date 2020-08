HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools said it’s new program for online learning went down Wednesday morning.

Schoology is down nationwide, the program is also used by other districts in North Alabama.

Huntsville City Schools posted to Twitter Wednesday morning, “School districts across the country, including Huntsville City Schools, are experiencing outages related to Schoology. Schoology is working to resolve the nationwide outages as quickly as possible.”

