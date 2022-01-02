National Weather Service confirms two EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Madison County Saturday night

Huntsville

The National Weather Service confirms an EF-0 tornado touched down in Madison County Saturday night.

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Some of Saturday’s storm damage in northern Madison County was caused by a tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

A survey team confirmed one tornado touched down in north Madison County Sunday afternoon, saying it was rated an EF-0 with an estimated peak wind of 85 mph over its nine-mile, 12-minute trek across the county.

A second tornado, also an EF-0, was confirmed to have touched down near Triana.

Winds in the Triana tornado topped out at 80 mph, during the 3.6-mile, 11-minute trek that crossed from Limestone County into Madison County.

The storm system this tornado was part of left damage all across the Valley as well.

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL
143 PM CST SUN JAN 2 2022

...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 01/01/22 TORNADO EVENT - UPDATE 1...

.UPDATE...SECOND TORNADO TRACK FOUND

.TORNADO 1 - HAZEL GREEN TO PLEVNA...

RATING:                 EF0
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND:    85 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/:  9.5492 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/:   30.0 YARDS
FATALITIES:             0
INJURIES:               1

START DATE:             01/01/2022
START TIME:             06:15 PM CST
START LOCATION:         2 NW HAZEL GREEN / MADISON COUNTY / AL
START LAT/LON:          34.9468 / -86.5983

END DATE:               01/01/2022
END TIME:               06:27 PM CST
END LOCATION:           4 NNW NEW MARKET / MADISON COUNTY / AL
END LAT/LON:            34.978 / -86.4343

SURVEY SUMMARY:
THE TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN AND NIX RD. AND CHARITY LN. DOING SOME 
MINOR STRUCTURE DAMAGE AND KNOCKING DOWN SEVERAL TREE BRANCHES. AS
IT CROSSED 231 IT PRODUCED MINOR STRUCTURAL DAMAGES TO SEVERAL 
BUSINESSES. THE TORNADO CONTINUED MOVING NORTHEAST EVENTUALLY 
CROSSING BOLES RD. JUST TO THE NORTH OF BUDDY WILLIAMSON RD AND 
ALONG MANLEY RD THE TORNADO REACHED ITS PEAK INTENSITY WHERE IT 
KNOCKED THE ROOF OFF A MOBILE HOME AND SNAPPED SEVERAL TREE 
BRANCHES. THE TORNADO DISSIPATED NEAR J.B. WALKER ROAD WEST OF 
SCHOOL HOUSE RD. NO DAMAGE WAS FOUND FURTHER EAST OF THIS 
LOCATION. 

SPECIAL THANKS TO THE MADISON EMA, MADISON RESCUE SQUAD,
HUNTSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT FOR THEIR HELP WITH DRONE FOOTAGE
DURING TODAYS SURVEY.

.Tornado 2 - Triana Alabama...

Rating:                 EF0 
Estimated Peak Wind:    80 mph 
Path Length /statute/:  3.6807 miles 
Path Width /maximum/:   150.0 yards 
Fatalities:             0 
Injuries:               0 
Start Date:             01/01/2022 
Start Time:             07:24 PM CST 
Start Location:         3 WSW Triana / Limestone County / AL 
Start Lat/Lon:          34.5748 / -86.7943 
End Date:               01/01/2022 
End Time:               07:35 PM CST 
End Location:           1 ESE Triana / Madison County / AL 
End Lat/Lon:            34.5901 / -86.7325

Survey Summary: The tornado touched down just west of County Line Road in Limestone County, where a couple of trees were uprooted. It moved to the east-northeast, snapping and uprooting dozens of trees as it crossed Jolley B Road and Landess Circle. The tornado continued to the east-northeast, uprooting more trees along its path and crossing Wall Triana Highway and 6th Street. As the tornado entered the Towne Lake Neighborhood in Triana, dozens of homes had shingles and/or siding removed. It continued to the east, crossing Zeirdt Road where a couple of more trees were uprooted before dissipating just east of Record Street. 

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories: EF0...Weak......65 to 85 mph 
EF1...Weak......86 to 110 mph 
EF2...Strong....111 to 135 mph 
EF3...Strong....136 to 165 mph 
EF4...Violent...166 to 200 mph 
EF5...Violent...>200 mph 
NOTE: The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS Storm Data. 

$$ 

CA/GH/JC

