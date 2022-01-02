National Weather Service confirms two EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Madison County Saturday night

The National Weather Service confirms an EF-0 tornado touched down in Madison County Saturday night.

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Some of Saturday’s storm damage in northern Madison County was caused by a tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

A survey team confirmed one tornado touched down in north Madison County Sunday afternoon, saying it was rated an EF-0 with an estimated peak wind of 85 mph over its nine-mile, 12-minute trek across the county.

A second tornado, also an EF-0, was confirmed to have touched down near Triana.

Winds in the Triana tornado topped out at 80 mph, during the 3.6-mile, 11-minute trek that crossed from Limestone County into Madison County.

The storm system this tornado was part of left damage all across the Valley as well.

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL 143 PM CST SUN JAN 2 2022 ...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 01/01/22 TORNADO EVENT - UPDATE 1... .UPDATE...SECOND TORNADO TRACK FOUND .TORNADO 1 - HAZEL GREEN TO PLEVNA... RATING: EF0 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 85 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 9.5492 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 30.0 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 1 START DATE: 01/01/2022 START TIME: 06:15 PM CST START LOCATION: 2 NW HAZEL GREEN / MADISON COUNTY / AL START LAT/LON: 34.9468 / -86.5983 END DATE: 01/01/2022 END TIME: 06:27 PM CST END LOCATION: 4 NNW NEW MARKET / MADISON COUNTY / AL END LAT/LON: 34.978 / -86.4343 SURVEY SUMMARY: THE TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN AND NIX RD. AND CHARITY LN. DOING SOME MINOR STRUCTURE DAMAGE AND KNOCKING DOWN SEVERAL TREE BRANCHES. AS IT CROSSED 231 IT PRODUCED MINOR STRUCTURAL DAMAGES TO SEVERAL BUSINESSES. THE TORNADO CONTINUED MOVING NORTHEAST EVENTUALLY CROSSING BOLES RD. JUST TO THE NORTH OF BUDDY WILLIAMSON RD AND ALONG MANLEY RD THE TORNADO REACHED ITS PEAK INTENSITY WHERE IT KNOCKED THE ROOF OFF A MOBILE HOME AND SNAPPED SEVERAL TREE BRANCHES. THE TORNADO DISSIPATED NEAR J.B. WALKER ROAD WEST OF SCHOOL HOUSE RD. NO DAMAGE WAS FOUND FURTHER EAST OF THIS LOCATION. SPECIAL THANKS TO THE MADISON EMA, MADISON RESCUE SQUAD, HUNTSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT FOR THEIR HELP WITH DRONE FOOTAGE DURING TODAYS SURVEY. .Tornado 2 - Triana Alabama... Rating: EF0 Estimated Peak Wind: 80 mph Path Length /statute/: 3.6807 miles Path Width /maximum/: 150.0 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0 Start Date: 01/01/2022 Start Time: 07:24 PM CST Start Location: 3 WSW Triana / Limestone County / AL Start Lat/Lon: 34.5748 / -86.7943 End Date: 01/01/2022 End Time: 07:35 PM CST End Location: 1 ESE Triana / Madison County / AL End Lat/Lon: 34.5901 / -86.7325 Survey Summary: The tornado touched down just west of County Line Road in Limestone County, where a couple of trees were uprooted. It moved to the east-northeast, snapping and uprooting dozens of trees as it crossed Jolley B Road and Landess Circle. The tornado continued to the east-northeast, uprooting more trees along its path and crossing Wall Triana Highway and 6th Street. As the tornado entered the Towne Lake Neighborhood in Triana, dozens of homes had shingles and/or siding removed. It continued to the east, crossing Zeirdt Road where a couple of more trees were uprooted before dissipating just east of Record Street. EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories: EF0...Weak......65 to 85 mph EF1...Weak......86 to 110 mph EF2...Strong....111 to 135 mph EF3...Strong....136 to 165 mph EF4...Violent...166 to 200 mph EF5...Violent...>200 mph NOTE: The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS Storm Data. $$ CA/GH/JC