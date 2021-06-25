National junior golf tournament coming to Huntsville on June 28

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 2021 American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Huntsville Junior Tournament is being held at the Huntsville Country Club starting on June 28.

The tournament hosts local players from Huntsville, as well as national players from 17 states and global players from Mexico, China, and Thailand.

“I’m so excited to be having an AJGA event in the city of Huntsville and at Huntsville Country Club. Over 100 of the world’s best junior golfers will be traveling to Huntsville… all with the goal to become an AJGA Champion,” AJGA Tournament Coordinator Libby Burroughs said in a press release.

It will take place over three days and is an open/junior-am tournament with a field-size of 78 players aged 12-19. The course plays 6,708 yards for the boys and 5,781 yards for the girls.

The event is hosted by the Huntsville Sports Commission along with several other companies and individuals from the North Alabama area.

The AJGA is doing their part giving back to the Huntsville community by partnering with the Huntsville Hospital Foundation to help fund and build awareness of the SPEAK (Suicide, Prevention, Empowerment. Awareness, and Knowledge) program. A program that addresses the increasing incidence of suicide and raises awareness about mental illness.

For more information about the 2021 AJGA Huntsville Junior Tournament, visit their website here or call Tournament Director, Libby Burroughs at (256)595-3046.