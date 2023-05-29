HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — National Copper and Smelting plans to close its Huntsville and Ardmore, TN facilities, according to an email obtained by News 19.

According to an email sent by National Copper H.R. Manager Rosemarie Presnall, the company’s parent companies Kothar Group and Cyprum Metals plan to close the National Copper Facilities in Huntsville and Ardmore. The email appears to have been sent and addressed to other staff members, and some News 19 employees were copied on the email after requesting information about the potential closure.

The email said the final day of operation for the plants is approximately July 24.

National Copper begin operation in 1916 in Cleveland Ohio but moved to The Rocket City in 1982. In 1985, a group of investors from Birmingham purchased the assets of the original Ohio corporation.

The company currently operates an over 90,000 square feet facility in Huntsville with an array of manufacturing capabilities.

It is unclear at this time what has caused the move to close the two facilities or how the closings will affect people currently.