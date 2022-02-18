HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An old outdoor space will soon become a place of healing thanks to local partners assisting the National Children’s Advocacy Center (NCAC).

Volunteers with the Huntsville-Madison County Builders Association (HMCBA), led by Across the Pond owner Trevor Cole, will help create a therapy garden for the center. In a statement, NCAC said the garden’s purpose is to “harness the healing power of nature.”

“We are always looking for ways to give back and benefit our community,” said HMCBA Executive Director Barry Oxley. “Our YP Committee brought this to our attention and we knew we had to get involved.”

Oxley said he was blown away by the members willing to answer the call and give back.

“While we may be in the business of building houses, we’re all invested in building our community,” he continued.

NCAC says child abuse and other trauma can make it hard for victims to think about anything else.

“The therapy garden will be a beautiful place to practice taking in the sights, smells, sounds, and textures of nature and be reminded that in this moment, they are safe, and they are loved,” said Erica Hochberger, NCAC’s Intervention and Clinical Director.

The NCAC’s goal is to provide support services for children who have experienced abuse or other crimes. To find out more about the organization’s services, call 256-533-KIDS (5437).