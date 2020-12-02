National Brass Band Championships will be in Huntsville for 3 years

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The annual North American Brass Band Association (NABBA) Championships will bring more than 1,000 to Huntsville beginning in April of 2022. The plan is for the championship to remain in Huntsville for three years 2022-2024.

The dates are April 29-30, 2022, April 21-22, 2023 and April 5-6, 2024.

Each event is expected to bring in nearly $800,000 for the Huntsville area.

The Huntsville NABBA Championships will be held at the Von Braun Center, in both the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall and Playhouse.

A typical brass band consists of 33 musicians on stage, including percussion. There is also a Solo and Ensemble competition for individual honors and chamber music.

“As President of NABBA, it is my great pleasure to see the Board’s commitment to developing brass banding across North America,” said NABBA president Tony Granados. “The fantastic facilities at the Von Braun Center make it possible for us to serve our mission, and with the commitment of the local partners, make our Championships a fantastic event not only for our performers, but for the people of Huntsville, who will have access to the absolute finest brass playing in North America. We are so very excited to be in Huntsville in 2022 through 2024.”

The Brass Band of Huntsville won the bid to host in partnership with the City of Huntsville, Arts Huntsville, the Von Braun Center and the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB).

“The Brass Band of Huntsville can’t wait to show our friends from across all North America everything that Huntsville and the Von Braun Center have to offer,” said Kent Eversmeyer, president of the Brass Band of Huntsville.

The NABBA board held its annual meeting in Huntsville in September, touring the Von Braun Center and meeting with local officials.

“The City of Huntsville has a vibrant music scene, and being able to showcase the unique talents of these brass bands adds to the variety of music for our residents to enjoy,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, who met with the NABBA board during its visit. “We’re delighted to welcome NABBA here for three years – and we hope for many more years to come.”

“The CVB is proud to be a part of the team bringing the NABBA Championships to Huntsville, and we look forward to creating a memorable experience for our visitors. We hope they’ll take the opportunity to enjoy all that our area has to offer,” said Judy Ryals, President/CEO of the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The 2022 championships will take place on the same weekend as Huntsville’s annual Panoply Arts Festival at Big Spring Park. According to Arts Huntsville executive director Allison Dillon-Jauken, there will be a special performance by one of the brass bands during Panoply.

About NABBA:

The North American Brass Band Association is an organization dedicated to the promotion and development of the British-style brass band movement in North America. With bands and musicians covering 15 states and Canada as well as ranging from school-age youth to senior citizens, NABBA has become a true force in the arena of amateur musicians and brass banding across North American and across the world.