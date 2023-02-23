HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WKRN) — A suspect wanted in connection with a Nashville investigation was located Wednesday across state lines.

Carlos Rodriguez was taken into custody by authorities in Huntsville, Alabama.

Early Wednesday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama was contacted by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department in regards to Rodriquez, who was wanted on three rape warrants.

Officers responded to Lark Road in New Market, Alabama, only to find the suspect’s wife. She told officers he was at work.

Minutes later, deputies saw the woman leave the area and head toward Huntsville. Deputies followed her and eventually located Rodriguez in Huntsville.

He was booked into the Madison County Jail as a fugitive from justice and his extradition to Nashville is pending.