Nashville Predators, Red Cross hosting a multi-city blood drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Nashville Predators Foundation and the American Red Cross are joining together with over 15 organizations to host its largest multi-city blood drive.

The blood drive is August 4th through August 7th and they will have stops in Tennessee, Bowling Green, KY, and Huntsville, AL.

The Red Cross says during the summer they often experience a drastic decline in blood donations, but amid the coronavirus pandemic, the need for blood and blood drive hosts has increased.

How the Blood Drive Works –

All presenting donors who pre-schedule an appointment will receive a Predators T-shirt (XL), while supplies last.

All presenting donors will be automatically entered into a drawing to win a $100 Nashville Predators Locker Room Gift Card.

One winner will be drawn from each blood drive location per day and receive the gift card via email within two weeks after their donation.

Additionally, all presenting donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card, via email 30 days after their donation on behalf of Amazon*. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the gift cards.

“About 80% of Red Cross blood donations are made at blood drives hosted by businesses, schools and community organizations,” said Garry Allison, regional donor services executive, Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region. “The Preds realize the impact COVID-19 has had on the ability of many of these groups to host blood drives and wanted to partner with them to provide convenient opportunities for people to give blood in their local community. We’re grateful for their partnership and support of our generous blood drive hosts, which enables us to fulfill our lifesaving mission of helping area hospital patients.”

The Red Cross says they are testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus. Donors will be able to view their results 7-10 days after donation through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or at RedCrossBlood.org.

Nashville Predators Foundation blood donation opportunities Aug. 4-7

American Red Cross Chapter Memphis, 1399 Madison Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

8/4/2020: 1-6 p.m.

8/5/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Light Hall, 2215 Garland Ave. Nashville, TN 37232

8/4/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

8/5/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

8/6/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Putnam County Library, 50 E. Broad St., Cookeville, TN 38501

8/5/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Southeast Tennessee American Red Cross Blood Drive4115 S. Access Road Chattanooga, TN 37406

8/5/2020:1-6 p.m.

Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center,1021 Wilkinson Trace

Bowling Green, KY 42103

8/5/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

8/7/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Holiday Inn Nashville Vanderbilt, 2613 West End Avenue Nashville, TN 37203

8/5/2020: noon – 6 p.m.

8/6/2020: noon – 6 p.m.

Atkins Porter Recreation Center

500 Walnut Street Paris, TN 38242

8/5/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Jackson Center, 6001 Moquin Dr. N.W. , Huntsville, AL 35806

8/5/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Clarksville American Red Cross, 1760 Madison St., Clarksville, TN 37043

8/5/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

East Tennessee American Red Cross Blood Drive 6921 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37909

8/5/2020: 1 – 6 p.m.

Concord Road Church of Christ, 8221 Concord Road Brentwood, TN 37027

8/6/2020:1 – 7 p.m.

Cornerstone Baptist Church, 384 10th St., Crossville, TN 38555

8/6/2020: 1 – 6 p.m.

Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter, 129 West Fowlkes St, Ste 100 Franklin, TN 37064

8/6/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

8/7/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

First Baptist Church, 138 West Main St. Linden, TN 37096

8/6/2020: 12:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Hendersonville Community Church, 381 West Main Hendersonville, TN 37075

8/6/2020: noon – 6 p.m.

Southeast Tennessee American Red Cross Blood Drive, 4115 S. Access Road

Chattanooga, TN 37406

8/6/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

YMCA Dickson, 301 Henslee Drive Dickson, TN 37055

8/6/2020: noon – 6 p.m.

Ridgetop Volunteer Fire Department, 1735 US-41 Ridgetop, TN 37152

8/6/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Golds Gym-Murfreesboro South, 1713 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129

8/6/2020: 1 – 7 p.m.

Jamestown Community Center, Hwy 127 Jamestown, TN 38556

8/7/2020: 1 – 6 p.m.

Courtyard by Mariott, 1980 providence Parkway Mount Juliet, TN 37122

8/7/2020: 1-6 p.m.

Waverly United Methodist Church, 115 West Main St. Waverly, TN 37185

8/7/2020: 1:30 – 5:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church, 104 Church St., Camden, TN 38320

8/7/2020: noon – 6 p.m.