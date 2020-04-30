Nashville police arrest second man for deadly Huntsville club shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Metro Nashville Police detectives arrested a second suspect in a Huntsville motorcycle club shooting that left two people dead.

Police said Tyrone Johnson, 37, was arrested at his home on Flintlock Court Thursday and was awaiting extradition to Huntsville on murder charges.

BREAKING: MNPD detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force today arrested accused murderer Tyrone Johnson, 37, at his Flintlock Ct home. Johnson is charged in the 3/27 fatal shootings of 2 men in a Huntsville, AL night club parking lot. Extradition to AL pending pic.twitter.com/WSvcbO3jnt — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 30, 2020

Johnson is the second person arrested in the March 27 shooting at the club on Mastin Lake Road. Two weeks ago Huntsville police arrested Albert Jameriz Vinson, 31, and charged him with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and shooting into an unoccupied building.

Huntsville police said the investigation into the shooting has resulted in a “tremendous amount” of weapons and gang paraphernalia being seized in different jurisdictions.