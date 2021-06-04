NASC, Humane Society partner for ‘Paws at the Pitch’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The North Alabama Soccer Coalition (NASC) and Greater Huntsville Human Society (GHHS) will team up on Saturday, June 5 for “Paws at the Pitch,” a special event aimed at raising pet adoption rates – while providing an entertaining afternoon soccer game.

The game will be held at 7 p.m. in John Hunt Park with the National Premier Soccer League team taking on LSA Athletico Lanier from Gainesville, Ga. Several adoptable pets will also be on-site for potential owners to meet.

Fans who donate an item from the GHHS wish list will receive free entry to the game. Single game tickets are also available for $8 for fans 8 and up at NASCtix.com. Fans under the age of 7 will receive free entry.

Donations will be accepted at the gate. The wish list includes items like toys, new tennis balls, peanut butter, cleaning products, copy paper, pens, and dry erase markers.

(Greater Huntsville Humane Society)