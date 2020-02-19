NASA’s 3D-Printed Habitat Challenge winners to discuss technology and 3D-printing in public panel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- NASA issued a challenge to the public: design a 3D-printed, sustainable shelter that can protect people and weather the potential challenges of space. The shelters also had to be autonomous, meaning they had to be built with absolutely zero human intervention.

On Wednesday, February 19, the winners of NASA’s 3D-Printed Habitat Challenge along with NASA leaders will be at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center to discuss their innovative ideas and the technology it would take to make these designs a reality in space and beyond.

The panel will take place at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s National Geographic Theater in the Davidson Center for Exploration at 6 p.m. The event is free to the public, and all ages are welcome to attend.