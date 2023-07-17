HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — After 38 years of service, Jody Singer, the Marshall Space Flight Center Director, has announced her retirement.

Singer was named the first female center director at Marshall in 2018, after serving as deputy director from 2016 to 2018.

Marshall’s current deputy center director, Joseph Pelfrey, will serve as the interim acting director until Singer’s successor is identified.

Singer’s retirement will be effective July 29.

As the center’s director, Singer helped expand the center’s portfolio to include human lunar landing and cargo systems, space habitation and transit systems, advanced propulsion, additive manufacturing, science payload operations, Mars ascent spacecraft and cutting-edge science and technology missions through innovative partnerships with other NASA centers, industry, government agencies and academia.

Singer joined NASA in 1985 through the professional intern program and joined the Space Shuttle Program Office in 1986 as an engineer in the Space Shuttle Main Engine Office.

She became the first female project manager when she led the Reusable Solid Rocket Booster Project from 2002 to 2007.

Starting in 2008 until the shuttle’s successful retirement in 2011, she was deputy manager in the Space Shuttle Propulsion Office. In total, Singer was part of 110 space shuttle launches.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson says those beginning their careers at NASA will be inspired by Singer.

“I wish Jody well during her retirement. And I know individuals at the beginning of their career at NASA – and members of the Artemis Generation who dream of working here – will be inspired by Jody’s service, knowing their contributions can help return NASA astronauts to the Moon and prepare us for crewed missions to Mars,” said Nelson.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle released the following statement regarding Singer’s retirement:

“After 38 years of dedication to Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC), Jody Singer’s vision for one of NASA’s largest field installations will be seen and felt for many years to come. Ms. Singer’s service to not only the MSFC but also the City of Huntsville has been unmatched. We are thankful for her outstanding leadership, her ability to guide future generations of thinkers and doers, and her willingness to explore deep space for the betterment of our planet. We wish her the very best in her retirement and look forward to working with Acting Director Joseph Pelfrey in leading MSFC into the future.” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville echoed Battle’s comments, stating that Singer’s leadership has taken space exploration to new heights.

“From becoming the first female center director at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville to leading her team through the successful Artemis I mission, Jody Singer’s leadership has taken space exploration to new heights. Jody has been a driving force in putting Alabama at the forefront of launch innovation and human spaceflight advancement, continuing a legacy in Huntsville that spans the globe. Alabama is grateful for her 38 years of service and I wish her the very best in her next chapter. I know that Marshall Space Flight Center will be in good hands with Joseph Pelfrey as NASA conducts a search for a new center director, and I look forward to the center’s continued contributions to our space exploration under his leadership.” Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville

Alabama Representative Dale Strong released this statement regarding Singer’s retirement:

I want to congratulate Jody, she’s been a faithful servant of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center at Redstone Arsenal and she’s a fan favorite amongst her staff there. The big thing is she’s played an instrumental part in SLS [Space Launch System], Artemis, the list goes on. We want to wish her the best cause she’s been great. Alabama Representative Dale Strong

A spokesperson with the MSFC says a nationwide search and open competition will be held to find Singer’s permanent successor.

Strong says he wants Singer’s successor to be someone who continues to move MSFC forward.

“We want someone that understands the NASA Space Flight Center and their role so that we can to continue to advocate we want as many projects as we can right here in the Rocket City,” said Strong. “It’s going to be critical that we get someone that truly understands the Marshall Space Flight Center.”