HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Nancy Jones, the widow of legendary country artist George Jones, alongside other groups, presented a check for more than $80,000 to Huntsville Police on Wednesday.

The check was presented to Huntsville Police Chief Kirk Giles, who accepted the funds on behalf of Officer Garrett Crumby, who was killed, and Officer Albert Morin, who was critically injured, while responding to a shooting call in March.

All the money was raised through the ‘Still Playin’ Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones’ tribute event that happened in April.

Nancy Jones reached out to Concerts 4 Cause, a nonprofit, to help facilitate the fundraiser, and Wounded Blue to help get the word out nationally about the cause they were raising funds for.

One of the organizers who joined her for the fundraiser emphasized her desire to lend a hand.

“While some people may see their pleasantries and walk away one person did not. One person said, ‘I’m standing up. I’m standing up for these two officers and their families and the law enforcement community. And that woman is Nancy Jones,” said Randy Sutton, founder of Wounded Blue.

After hearing about the shooting, Nancy wanted to use the tribute to not only honor her late husband but also to raise money in support of both the officers and their families.

“I wanted to do anything for these police officers, and also for Huntsville Alabama,” Nancy Jones said.

Guitars autographed by Brad Paisley, Trace Adkins, Wynonna, Dierks Bentley, The Oak Ridge Boys, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Jelly Roll and many others were sold during the fundraiser. A pair of front-row tickets were also auctioned off with the help of 93.3 Nash Icon.

“I am beyond thankful for the friendships I have with so many artists who agreed to sign guitars to help raise this money,” said Nancy Jones. “Everyone did their part and we did the right thing here. I hope this money will help these families not have to worry about some of the day-to-day bills that put a burden on you when you are dealing with health and tragic situations.”