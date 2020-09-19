Name your own adoption fee with A New Leash on Life this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you’re looking to adopt a pet, you can name your price this weekend.

A New Leash of Life is holding adoption events Saturday and Sunday at both PetSmart locations in Huntsville.

The organization says the event is being scheduled in place of the organization’s Big White Tent Pet Adoption Event in May or September.

A New Leash on Life will be rotating pets available for adoption every hour, and said everyone will need to social distance, wear masks, and be patient – adopters need to be approved and PetSmart has a limit on how many people can be in the stores.

The event runs from noon-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at both PetSmart locations (2750 Carl T. Jones Drive and 6275 University Drive).