HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The North Alabama Zoological Society (NALZS) will host its first annual Kids Festival at Monte Sano State Park this weekend.

The Kids Festival is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. While the festival is free to attend, Monte Sano State Park charges $10 per car for parking or $5 for walk-ins.

NLAZS said while it works to bring a modern zoo to the area, education and conservation remain top priorities – and those efforts will be the focus of the festival. The event will be packed with learning opportunities, wildlife experts, and plenty of NALZS activities.

“Education and seeing children have that “ah-ha” moment are core to what NALZS has set out to do,” said NALZS Executive Director Ethan Woodruff. “Through our nature camps, our nationally certified Frog Watch program, our afterschool clubs and events like this – we are just getting started.”

“I’m proud of the work our volunteers are doing and I hope our community comes out and has a blast,” Woodruff continued.

The festival will welcome more than 40 vendors, including the Land Trust of North Alabama, Von Braun Astronomical Society, Cook Museum, and Burritt on the Mountain. A full list of vendors can be found here.

There will be multiple prizes and drawings throughout the event.

For more information and the latest updates on the North Alabama Zoological Society, visit nalzs.org.