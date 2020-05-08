NACK in Madison County reopens for summer season

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – NACK is back! And that means it’s time to float the Flint River.

North Alabama Canoe and Kayak is reopening for the season on Friday, May 8th but there are some changes to ensure the safety of guests and staff.

The shuttle services are not currently running, but guests can still rent canoes or kayaks. Renters can take the boats on their vehicles and return them to NACK when finished floating.

NACK says they hope to be running full throttle by the May 15th.

NACK is a CASH ONLY establishment.

For any questions, call NACK at (256) 529-0357.