HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The jury trial began on Monday morning for a former Huntsville nurse charged with murdering her husband in 2018.

Jury selection is underway in the trial of Marjorie “Nikki” Cappello, who is facing a murder charge in the 2018 death of her husband, James “Jim” Cappello.

Cappello was arrested on September 24, 2019, and charged with murder. At the time, the 32-year-old was booked into the Madison County Jail. Online jail records showed she posted her $100,000 bond later that same night and was released.

Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department at the time reported that the body of Marjorie’s husband was found inside the couple’s home on Lauderdale Road after conducting a search. The 37-year-old was a private investigator.

James Cappello had been reported missing by his friend and family just days earlier.

James Cappello (Courtesy: Jamie Weast)

Because Marjorie would not consent to authorities searching her home, investigators were forced to get a search warrant. Police spent several hours at the home and eventually discovered James’ body in the garage.

Marjorie went voluntarily with police to be questioned.

Marjorie “Nikki” Cappello. (Huntsville Police Department)

In 2019, Marjorie Cappello was indicted by a grand jury on allegations that she poisoned her husband with insulin at their south Huntsville home. She was charged with reckless murder. Prosecutors went back to the grand jury in 2021 and reindicted her on a charge of intentional murder.

Marjorie’s murder trial was slated to begin earlier in 2022, but was pushed back over scheduling conflicts.