HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Huntsville man accused of kidnapping three people and the killing of a 72-year-old woman following a carjacking was in court for the first steps of his criminal trial Monday.

Warren Hardy, a former bus driver for the company that contracted with Huntsville City Schools, has been in the Madison County Jail since his 2016 arrest and maintains his innocence.

Monday’s proceedings began with Madison County Circuit Judge Chris Comer ruling on several motions filed by the defense, some only an hour before court was scheduled. Judge Comer granted most of the motions, primarily dealing with how some of the evidence will or won’t be presented to the jury.

The jury pool consists of 80 people. Judge Chris Comer divided them into two groups of 40 people to be questioned before lunch. The other 40 after lunch.

Several of those individuals were excused from the case before receiving juror questionnaires. The district attorney’s office is seeking the death penalty against Hardy, so the questionnaire will ask jurors about attitudes towards the death penalty.

Jury selection is expected to last several days with 12 jurors and 4 alternates to be selected later in the week.

The judge and parties, in this case, agree that the facts may not be easy to hear and the duty of the jury will be a little tougher. The district attorney’s office is seeking the death penalty against Hardy.